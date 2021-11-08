Johnson accused of ‘running scared’ in row over rules for MPs

Boris Johnson has been accused of “running scared” after deciding to stay away from an emergency Commons debate on the rules for MPs following the row over Owen Paterson, until last week the MP for North Shropshire.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister was unable to get back to Westminster in time following a long-planned visit to an NHS hospital trust in Northumberland.

Instead the Cabinet Office minister Stephen Barclay will open the debate for the Government amid continuing anger among some Tory MPs over the way the issue has been handled by ministers.

Sir Keir Starmer, who will lead for Labour, said the Prime Minister had chosen to hide away rather than address the mess he had created.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Prime Minister of ‘running scared’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“When required to lead, he has chosen to hide. His concern, as always, is self-preservation, not the national interest.”

The Liberal Democrats, who secured the emergency three-hour debate, said Mr Johnson’s absence from the Commons chamber represented a “shocking failure of leadership”.

Chief whip Wendy Chamberlain accused the Prime Minister of trying to undermine the rules to avoid scrutiny of his own conduct – including over the lavish refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

“A fish rots from the head down, and it’s the same with Boris Johnson’s corrupt and sleazy Government,” she said.

“From the redecoration of his flat to holidays reportedly paid for by Tory Party donors, the Prime Minister has serious questions to answer about his own integrity and allegations he has breached parliamentary standards.

“It looks very much like Boris Johnson was trying to use Owen Paterson’s case to get himself off the hook, which would be a new low even by his standards.”

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Hexham General Hospital, Mr Johnson refused to be drawn on the chaotic events of last week.

However, he welcomed moves by the Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to forge a cross-party consensus on reform of the way the standards system operates.

A spokeswoman for Sir Lindsay indicated that he would address MPs at the start of the debate.

Mr Johnson said: “I think it is very important that we get this right. We are going to hold MPs to account. MPs should not break the rules.