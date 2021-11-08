Cop26 outcome ‘remains to be seen’, says singer and campaigner Annie Lennox

Singer Annie Lennox has said she is “proud” that the Cop26 climate change summit is taking place in Glasgow – but warned that the outcome “remains to be seen”.

The musician, who was one half of Eurythmics in the 1980s before finding solo success, said if nations such as India and China “do not get on board” with action on climate change the world could be “in real jeopardy”.

And she issued a plea for world leaders to “walk the talk” when it comes to tackling global warming.

“If large countries such as India and China do not get on board and really genuinely try to reduce their emissions, we are in real jeopardy.”

She added: “I am very proud it’s taking place in Scotland but I really have this terrible sense of dread.

“The latest UN report says we are missing the opportunity to build back better after the pandemic and, if we don’t, we face disastrous temperature rises of at least 2.7C if countries fail to meet their climate goals.

“That is really sobering. Cop26 is not about the talk – it’s about meeting the pledges, so the outcome remains to be seen.”

The singer and campaigner revealed she has stopped eating meat as part of her personal efforts to protect the environment.

Lennox, who was born in Aberdeen but now lives in America, said: “My one change is becoming vegetarian and not eating red meat.

“I live with despair, I am dreadfully anxious about our future. Every day I feel ‘Oh my god, we’re stuck’.”

Annie Lennox, pictured campaigning with London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Bianca Jagger, said she inherited her ‘passion for social activism’ from her father’s side of the family (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Lennox also spoke about how she inherited her “passion for social activism” from her father’s relatives, who she said were “working-class shipyard workers and socialists”.

She recalled: “One half of my family were very socially conscious and activists between the First and Second World Wars.

“My grandparents were social activists working outside the factory gates, handing out pamphlets, fighting against the fascists that came up to Scotland trying to persuade working-class people to join the fascist movement. I only found out about my grandparents’ activism later on in life.

“Some of that consciousness has come from hearing these issues being discussed around the dinner table. It wasn’t beaten into me but somehow or another there is something in the Lennox DNA that is very aware of injustice. It has always been the case. I feel it in my bones. It is in my blood and I cannot walk away from it.”

The @GCUCommonGood Podcast episode ‘Education and Climate Change’ with Dr Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor Pamela Gillies and myself is available now! https://t.co/bRhJtden7V #COP26 pic.twitter.com/f6ojdc0Rl7 — Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) November 2, 2021

She continued: “When I went down to London in 1971 something significant happened to me. Dave Stewart, my partner in Eurythmics’ stepfather was passionate about the glaciers melting.

“He had every book on the subject. Every Sunday, he used to go with a placard down to Camden Lock and tell people that the ice caps were melting and we were going to be flooded. It sounded quite eccentric at the time but he knew that huge climate justice organisations were picking up on this.

“That is why I am so passionate, as Chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University, to encourage and inspire our students to actively take part in tackling this climate emergency.

“This is a real, serious, global, pending catastrophe – I’m not going to mince my words because we can’t hide it under the table any more. We must speak candidly about it.

“Our young generation must inherit the Earth and it must be a fit place for our children and grandchild, otherwise we have no future.