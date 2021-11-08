Care home residents paint themselves into famous artworks

Residents of a care home in Gloucestershire have struck a pose to paint themselves into famous pieces of artwork.

A group from Sandfields Care Home in Cheltenham recreated works including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Edvard Munch’s The Scream as part of the month-long Big Draw Festival, which claims to be “the world’s biggest celebration of drawing”.

Barbara with her rendition of Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With A Pearl Earring (Care UK/PA)

“As a child, my parents would often let me sit and draw for hours. No matter your age, you must try and try again – you’ll be surprised at what you can do!”

Consuelo, who posed as the Mona Lisa, said she “really enjoyed posing for the picture, although I wish I looked as beautiful as the original Mona Lisa!”

Residents pose with their recreations of Edvard Munch’s The Scream (Care UK/PA)

“Drawing is great for everyone, especially for older people, including those living with dementia”, she said.

“On top of physical benefits, from increased motor skills to improved co-ordination, creative activities, such as drawing, can truly boost cognitive function and even reduce the rate of development for a range of memory conditions.