Johnson holds talks with Iraqi counterpart after Baghdad assassination attempt

Boris Johnson has condemned an attempt on the life of the Iraqi premier.

The Prime Minister spoke to Mustafa al-Kadhimi after the attack by armed drones on his residence in Baghdad.

Seven of the Iraqi leaders guards were injured in the assassination attempt, which Mr al-Kadhimi labelled “cowardly”.

Damage done in the drone attack on Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s home (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/AP)

“He made clear that the UK stands by the Iraqi people and supports prime minister Khadimi’s efforts to form a government following elections, which is vital for the long-term stability of Iraq,” the spokesman said.

At least two drones are believed to have been involved in the attack in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

The aftermath of the attack (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/AP)

“Cowardly rocket and drone attacks don’t build homelands and don’t build a future,” he said.

