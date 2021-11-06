Marches take place in Glasgow and other cities urging climate action at Cop26

Climate protests have got under way across the UK and Ireland to urge action at crucial Cop26 international talks taking place in Glasgow.

Protesters braved pouring rain and winds to march through the Scottish city where the UN climate conference is being held, while other marches is taking place in central London and in other cities around the UK.

A fire engine, women covered in moss and Poseidon on stilts have all turned out for the protest in Glasgow, while a group of children guided a display featuring what appeared to be a large snake wearing glasses through Kelvingrove Park.

In London, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Bank of England for the start of a march through the city, banging steel drums, chanting “one solution” and waving Extinction Rebellion banners reading “tell the truth”.

Protesters enroute to take part in the rally in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Climate protests have also kicked off across the island of Ireland, with hundreds of people gathered at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin for one of the main demonstrations.

In Northern Ireland, protesters congregated in Belfast ahead of a noisy and colourful march through the city centre before a planned rally at City Hall.

The marches in Glasgow, London and elsewhere in the UK and Ireland are demanding global climate justice (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The marches come after thousands of youth activists, including Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate marched through Glasgow on Friday protesting against investment in fossil fuels and failure to tackle the climate crisis.

Ms Thunberg called the Cop26 conference, where countries are meeting in a bid to increase ambition on cutting greenhouse gas emissions, “a global north greenwash festival, a two-week long celebration of business as usual and blah blah blah”.

Protesters take part in a rally organised by the Cop26 Coalition (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

But there is still a significant gap between the measures countries have committed to and what is needed to avoid more than 1.5C of warming, beyond which the worst floods, droughts, storms and rising seas of climate change will be felt.

Countries are under pressure to agree a process to increase ambition in the next decade, as well as deliver finance for developing countries to cope with the crisis and finalise the last parts of how the global Paris Agreement on climate change will work.

A protester at the rally organised by the Cop26 Coalition (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jason Cook, 54, from Wootton Bassett, said he and two friends were marching through Glasgow because they were tired of hearing “blah, blah, blah” from leaders on climate action.

He told the PA news agency: “We don’t want to hear any more blah, blah, blah.”

The three men had come to the march wearing helmets, each adorned with a sign which said “blah”, echoing the description of the Cop26 summit by Ms Thunberg.

The summit is at the halfway point in Glasgow (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“(There’s been) lots of words, but we really need action – the end of fossil fuels as soon as possible.”