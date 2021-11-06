Huge crowds of protesters take to the streets to call for climate action

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of the UK demanding stronger climate action from leaders in the midst of the Cop26 talks.

Protesters braved pouring rain and wind to march through Glasgow, where the UN climate conference is being held, while other marches took place in central London and in other cities around the UK and the world.

Environmental groups, charities, climate activists, trade unionists and indigenous people all joined the march in Glasgow.

Jason Cook, 54, from Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire, said he and two friends were marching because they were tired of hearing “blah, blah, blah” from leaders on climate action, echoing the criticism of Cop26 and world leaders by campaigner Greta Thunberg.

He told the PA news agency: “We don’t want to hear any more blah, blah, blah.”

The three men wore helmets, each adorned with a sign which said “blah”.

Protesters called for more action (Andrew Milligan/PA)

As the march entered Glasgow city centre a group of activists dressed as rats stood across the road holding smoke flares.

The group, who were acting as though they represented various sectors, were holding signs which, collectively, said: “When Cop fails, buy walls, buy guns, buy bombs.

“Bye bye climate migrants – profit over planet.”

Extinction Rebellion activists dressed as the Ghostbusters, along with a man wearing a sign that said “the end is nigh” were among the marchers making their way to Glasgow Green.

Protesters wore costumes to march through Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA)

Police refused to estimate how many people were marching, but organisers the Cop26 Coalition claimed more than 100,000 people had turned out despite the weather, as an estimated 300 events were taking place worldwide.

Asad Rehman, spokesman for the Cop26 Coalition, said: “Many thousands of people took to the streets today on every continent demanding that governments move from climate inaction to climate justice.

“We won’t tolerate warm words and long-term targets any more, we want action now.”

Protesters take part in a rally organised by the Cop26 Coalition in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Volkan Aran, 48, a project manager from Stoke Newington, north London, who attended with his daughter, Aylin, four, on his shoulders and his wife Psin Dumus, 43, said: “We don’t accept any delays, any further talking and debates, we just want everything to start happening now, because what they (politicians) are doing is very different from what they are telling us.

“They cannot fail us again, they cannot cheat us with their declarations and we want it to be happening now for this generation, it’s their future.”

Sophie Blake, 33, from Kentish Town, north London, who joined the protest with her two-month-old son Kit in a baby harness, said she wanted to show him that they tried to do something, adding: “I feel compelled as a human being and I feel a bit ashamed of the world that he’s going to inherit.

Marchers with placards and wearing fancy dress thronged the streets despite the weather in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Climate protests have also taken place across the island of Ireland, with hundreds of people gathered at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin for one of the main demonstrations.

In Northern Ireland, protesters congregated in Belfast ahead of a noisy and colourful march through the city centre before a rally at City Hall.

The marches come after thousands of youth activists, including Ms Thunberg and Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, marched through Glasgow on Friday protesting against investment in fossil fuels and failure to tackle the climate crisis.

Ms Thunberg had been expected to address the rally in Glasgow, but did not appear as it was understand she wanted to give space to other speakers as she had spoken at Friday’s event.

Ugandan climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate addresses a rally organised by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It’s already destruction. It’s already suffering. It’s already disaster. Any rise will only make things worse,” she said.

And she added: “Leaders rarely have the courage to lead. It takes citizens, people like you and me, to rise up and demand action. And when we do that in great enough numbers, our leaders will move.

“Until then, we must demand that our leaders treat the climate crisis like our crisis, we must demand that our leaders stop holding meaningless summits and start taking meaningful action.”

People take part in a climate change protest in Belfast (David Young/PA)

But there is still a significant gap between the measures countries have committed to and what is needed to avoid more than 1.5C of warming, beyond which the worst floods, droughts, storms and rising seas of climate change will be felt.