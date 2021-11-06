Hashtag United founder says player ‘could have been blinded’ by firework

We expect fireworks whenever @hashtagutd play but not like this!

Our player, Matas Skrna, is luckily ok but this could have been bad!

Game abandoned at 2-0 up as house where fireworks came from refused to stop. Two more landed near pitch. Police have been notified. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/YP22OaLDb6

— Hashtag United (@hashtagutd) November 5, 2021