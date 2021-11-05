Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 1, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 2-5) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Vale of Glamorgan in Wales has the highest rate in the UK, with 1,025 new cases in the seven days to November 1 – the equivalent of 757.6 per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from 780.5 in the seven days to October 25.

Copeland in Cumbria has the second highest rate, down from 821.6 to 752.5, with 512 new cases.

Torfaen in Wales has the third highest rate, down from 865.7 to 747.6, with 709 new cases.

Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (586.9) and Antrim & Newtownabbey has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (560.0).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (up from 279.2 to 483.0)

Mid Sussex (498.9 to 625.1)

Shetland Islands (74.3 to 183.6)

Argyll & Bute (317.2 to 414.4)

Scottish Borders (293.3 to 383.5)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 1; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 25.