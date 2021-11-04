Rapes recorded by police hit a record 61,000

Police forces in England and Wales have recorded the highest number of rapes and the second highest number of sexual offences in a 12-month period, figures show.

There were 61,158 rapes recorded in the year to June, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). They included 17,285 between April and June – the highest quarterly figure.

There were 164,763 sexual offences recorded in the year to June, driven by the highest quarterly figure (48,553) in the same three-month period.

Nick Stripe, head of crime statistics at the ONS, said the police figures show a “large increase in the recording of rape and sexual offences during the latest April to June 2021 quarter”, but urged caution when interpreting the data.