Pikachu protesters demand end to coal power as Cop26 protests continue

Protesters dressed as Pikachu have gathered opposite the Cop26 conference as climate protests continue in Glasgow.

The giant Pokemon were demanding an end to Japan’s support for coal power.

It comes after several demonstrations took place in Glasgow on Wednesday, including an Extinction Rebellion march through the city attended by hundreds.

Pikachus traveled all the way to #Glasgow to call on Japan to end support for coal and other fossil fuel projects. Join these Pikachus and tell Japan to stop being a climate laggard! #NoCoalJapan #cop26 @JPN_PMO @kishida230 pic.twitter.com/ird1UpmWQs — NoCoalJapan (@NoCoalJapan) November 4, 2021

Another Extinction Rebellion protest is expected outside the Home Office building in Cessnock on Thursday, while there will be other large marches through the city on Friday and Saturday.

On Wednesday evening, Police Scotland said five arrests had been made at the demonstration, including two after officers were sprayed with paint.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: “We will provide a proportionate policing response to any protest and it is therefore extremely disappointing that officers were assaulted by having paint sprayed in their faces.

“These officers were simply doing their job and trying to protect people and keep them safe.”

A group were kept within a police cordon as they marched towards Cop26 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Extinction Rebellion’s protest on Wednesday was against “greenwashing” and included demonstrations outside the SSE and JP Morgan offices.

The group said police action raised “serious questions about civil liberties, right to protest, and human dignity”.

On Thursday morning, a group called No Coal Japan held up a banner saying “Japan, time to end coal” on the opposite bank of the Clyde.

(PA Graphics)

Extinction Rebellion is due to hold a “march for peace” starting in Cessnock at midday on Thursday.

On Friday, thousands are expected to march through Glasgow with the Fridays for Future movement founded by Greta Thunberg.