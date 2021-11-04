MPs receiving tens of thousands for consultancy work

MPs are being paid tens of thousands of pounds a year to act as consultants and advisers for a range of companies, with some receiving many times their parliamentary salary.

Analysis of the Register of Members’ Financial Interests shows 21 MPs listing payments for consultancy or advisory work.

They include Owen Paterson, who was found by the Standards Committee to have engaged in “egregious” lobbying on behalf of two companies that paid him a combined total of more than £100,000 per year.

Owen Paterson (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Paterson, who is employed by diagnostics company Randox and sausage-maker Lynn’s Country Foods, is one of two MPs to be paid more than £100,000 for consultancy or advisory work.

The highest paid is former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell, who receives £182,600 per year for 32.5 days working for firms including investment companies Investec, SouthBridge and Kingsley Capital Partners, along with accountants Ernst & Young and consultants Montrose Associates.

Andrew Mitchell (PA)

Some MPs also operate their own consultancy firms. Sir Bob Neil is the sole director of RJMN Ltd, which advanced him an interest-free loan of £68,000 in the 2019/20 financial year, according to its most recent accounts.

Mark Pritchard also owns a consultancy firm, Mark Pritchard Advisory Ltd, which made profits of £27,299 in the 2020/21 financial year and paid dividends of £13,000.

Mark Pritchard (John Stillwell/PA)

Conor Burns

– Trant Engineering, £40,000pa for 120 hours

Sir Ed Davey

– Herbert Smith Freehills, political issues and policy analysis, £60,000pa for 72 hours

– Next Energy Capital, member of advisory board, £18,000pa for 48 hours

– Total £78,000 for 120 hours – money used to benefit Sir Ed’s disabled son

David Davis

– THI Holdings GmbH (German investment company), £33,900pa for 16 hours

– Chairs supervisory board of Kohlgartenstrasse 15 Verwaltungs AG (German property company), £16,948pa for 168 hours

– Total £50,848 for 184 hours

Sir Iain Duncan Smith

– International advisory board of Tunstall Health Group, £20,000pa for 30 hours

Richard Fuller

– Investcorp Securities director, £20,000pa for 48 hours (plus additional £29,900 for 19 hours in 2021 so far)

Mark Garnier

– Laser Light Communications (satellites), £60,000pa for 120 hours

– Shetland Space Centre, £30,000pa for 120 hours

– Total £90,000 for 240 hours

Damian Green

– Abellio Transport Holdings, on rail policy, £40,000 pa for 288 hours

Stephen Hammond

– Darwin Alternative Investments, £60,000pa for 50-100 hours

Daniel Kawczynski

– The Electrum Group, £36,000pa for 360 hours

Andrew Lewer

– Penelope Thornton Hotels, £4,800pa for 48 hours

Paul Maynard

– Link Scheme Ltd (cash machines), £6,250pa for 32 hours – money paid direct to charity

Andrew Mitchell

– Investec, £12,000pa for two days

– Montrose Associates, £36,000pa for 8 days

– Ernst & Young, £30,000pa for five days

– Arch Emerging Partners, £15,000pa for 2.5 days

– SouthBridge, adviser on African matters to Rwanda-based company, £39,600pa for 9 days

– Kingsley Capital Partners, £50,000pa for 8 days plus share options

– Total £182,600 for 34.5 days

Sir Robert Neil

– Weightmans LLP, £15,000pa for 72 hours

– Substantia Group, £12,000pa for 72 hours

– Masonic Charitable Foundation, £7,500 for 10 hours (one-off payment)

– Total £34,500 for 154 hours

Owen Paterson

– Randox Laboratories, £99,996pa for 192 hours

– Lynn’s Country Foods, £12,000pa for 24 hours

– Total £111,996 for 216 hours

Andrew Percy

– Iogen Corporation (Canada), a clean energy company, £36,000pa for 36 hours

Mark Pritchard

– Consumer Credit Association, £18,000pa for 96 hours (a client of Mark Pritchard Advisory)

John Redwood

– Epic Private Equity, £5,000pa for 12 hours

Dean Russell

– EPIFNY Consulting, £2,000 for 28 hours in 2021

Chris Skidmore

– Oxford International Education Group, £10,000pa for 48-96 hours

Royston Smith