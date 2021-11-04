Hamleys unveils its Christmas windows

The retailer launched its Christmas season with windows themed around Harry Potter and Jurassic Park.

Toy shop Hamleys has unveiled its Christmas windows with scenes from Harry Potter and Jurassic Park.

The windows depict two scenes from the Harry Potter films against a snowy backdrop alongside the Jurassic Park feature, with toys from both blockbusters set to be big sellers again this year.

Hamleys chief executive Sumeet Yadav said: “This year, we are bringing the magic of Christmas back to Hamleys with our window displays.

Ballet dancers perform during the unveiling of Hamleys’ Christmas windows (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Alongside the windows, the retailer has also opened its third floor Christmas Shop, complete with Santa’s sleigh and reindeer and grotto.

