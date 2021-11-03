What the papers say – November 3

A range of reaction to the second day of the Cop26 climate summit leads Wednesday’s papers.

The Times reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed a deal, agreed to by 103 countries, to reduce methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade.

TIMES: PM hails deal to cut methane emissions #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3YoDly0F3I — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 2, 2021

The same story features on the front of the Daily Star, with the paper taking a more cynical view as it wonders whether the deal is “all a load of hot air”.

Metro leads with a separate pledge to “save the lungs of our planet” by reversing deforestation by 2030.

The Financial Times says banks are under fire for “watering down” their climate pledges in the six years since the Paris climate accord.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 3 November https://t.co/jIXB4MErOw pic.twitter.com/gfn03YdFPP — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 2, 2021

New analysis shows the heatwaves and wildfires that devastated Europe over the summer were a direct result of global heating, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 3 November 2021: Devastating fires of 2021 pinned on global heating pic.twitter.com/Dt9wRsdEMV — The Guardian (@guardian) November 2, 2021

The Independent leads with the Met Office forecasting 50C heatwaves every year by the end of the century without urgent action to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Heatwaves of 50c every year: Europe’s reality without climate progress #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/s0FNBrJI5Z — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 2, 2021

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says the PM will seek to reform the House of Commons standards watchdog in the wake of its decision to ban Tory MP Owen Paterson, who was found to have breached lobbying rules.

?️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM seeks to replace standards watchdog'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/UFbSy5nspP — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 2, 2021

The Daily Mail asks “How low can the Met go?”, after two officers admitted to sharing photos of murdered sisters.

The i reports the roll-out of Covid booster jabs for over-50s has “stalled”, with the programme not expected to be completed until February at the current rate.

The Daily Mirror says unions have warned that 60,000 frontline carers could be axed over the industry’s vaccine mandate.

Tomorrow's front page: I piled on weight in lockdown… now I need therapy #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/QT8BF3DJBc pic.twitter.com/goVXhhY1Ri — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 2, 2021

The NHS will hand out free blood pressure monitors to patients in an effort to curb the death toll from heart attacks and strokes, according to the Daily Express.

Front page: Free blood pressure monitors to save lives.#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2uY7pfXFyX — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 2, 2021