Skipper of British vessel impounded in France hopes to go home soon

The skipper of a British vessel which has been held in France amid the row over post-Brexit fishing licences has said he hopes to go home soon.

Jondy Ward, captain of the Scottish-registered scallop dredger Cornelis Gert Jan, appeared at the Court of Appeal in Rouen on Wednesday.

A decision will be made before midnight on whether to release the vessel from Le Havre, as well as the size of the bail.

After the roughly hour-long hearing, which was not open to the public, Mr Ward told reporters outside the court: “I hope to get home at some stage, today or at a later date.”

Mr Croix said the action taken by the French authorities in the case has been “over the top”.

He said: “We’re clearly caught in a political game as there is a whole story spun around this entire case, whereas in fact it is a rather mundane affairs over fishing in an area that is supposedly out of bounds and about licences that may or may not have been given and catch amounts that are relatively modest.

“From then on, given the current political climate, the case blew up to levels that in our view are totally disproportionate.”

Mr Croix added the bail bond of 150,000 euros (£127,000) demanded by the French authorities is excessive, considering the total value of the produce on board was around 5,000 euros (£4,200).

Mr Ward was arrested by French maritime police along with his crew off the Normandy coast last week.

Macduff Shellfish, the owner of the boat, has said the vessel was fishing legally in French waters and had been caught up in the Franco-British dispute over fishing arrangements.

At the centre of the spat are the licences for small French boats, which are issued only if the vessels can demonstrate a history of fishing in British waters.

French President Emmanuel Macron had warned that Paris could block British boats from landing their catches in French ports and tighten customs checks in protest against what it claims is a refusal by the UK authorities to grant licences to French boats.

But France suspended the threats at the 11th hour as negotiations continued, a move welcomed by Britain.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK Government’s position had not changed and the UK would continue to work to resolve the disagreement.