‘No plans whatsoever’ to close schools again amid pandemic, says Nadhim Zahawi

The Education Secretary has “no plans whatsoever” to close schools again during the pandemic.

Nadhim Zahawi has pledged to keep schools open as he said testing pupils for Covid-19 and vaccinating eligible children will help keep them in class.

His comments come as a Bill is set to be introduced in the Commons which calls for a “triple lock” of protections to ensure that any future school closures would have to be approved by Parliament.

Mr Zahawi told MPs that a review of extending the school day – which has been suggested by experts to help children recover learning lost during the pandemic – will be published before the end of the year.

Addressing the Commons Education Committee, he said: “Protecting face-to-face learning is my absolute priority. I have no plans whatsoever to close schools again.

The Education Secretary told MPs: “My commitment to you is that this Secretary of State will keep schools open because actually we know the damage by shutting schools.”

A Bill from Tory MP Robert Halfon, chairman of the Commons Education Committee, aims to redefine schools as “essential infrastructure” to protect millions of pupils from future shutdowns.

Mr Zahawi told MPs on Wednesday that he would look at Mr Halfon’s Bill.

He added: “This is not a snowflake generation. They were really resilient, but actually keeping schools open has to be my priority.”

1/ My new Bill would define all education settings (including schools and universities) as essential infrastructure and implement a triple lock of protections.#EducationIsEssential pic.twitter.com/rjPloVBSUB — Robert Halfon MP -Working Hard for Harlow- (@halfon4harlowMP) November 3, 2021

His pledge came after the latest Government figures showed that the number of children out of school for Covid-19 related reasons in England rose to nearly a quarter of a million in the week before the October half-term.

During the hearing, Mr Zahawi was also questioned over whether the Department for Education (DfE) plans to lengthen the school day to help pupils catch up on lessons following school closures.

He said: “What the chair is asking about is ‘are we going to have a longer school day?’. No, we’re not on the whole. We’re saying we’ve got targeted funds to deliver.”

Last week, the Government announced it would provide an extra £1.8 billion to help children recover learning lost during the pandemic, bringing total catch-up funding so far to £4.9 billion.