No 10 backs standards process overhaul as Tories try to prevent MP’s suspension

Downing Street has backed an overhaul of the disciplinary process for MPs as Tories try to prevent the suspension of a colleague found to have breached lobbying rules.

Conservative MPs are understood to have been ordered to back an amendment seeking to reform the standards system and send Conservative former minister Owen Paterson’s case for a review ahead of votes on Wednesday.

The Commons will vote on whether to approve a six-week ban from Parliament for the North Shropshire MP after an investigation by the Standards Commissioner found he repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

Conservative MPs outraged by the decision are attempting to block the suspension recommended by the Commons Standards Committee in what would be an unprecedented move in the post-war era.

Tories have been told there is a three-line whip to support Dame Andrea Leadsom’s amendment calling for an overhaul of the disciplinary process and a review of Mr Paterson’s case, a senior Conservative told the PA news agency.

Labour has said supporting the move is “shocking” and will cause a “return to the worst of the 1990s Tory sleaze culture”.

Dame Andrea Leadsom’s amendment seeks to reform the standards process (PA)

While Downing Street did not explicitly back the bid by the former Commons Leader, it did seemingly support the intentions of her proposal.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “As in any normal workplace and all walks of life, people should be entitled to the right to appeal. This is sacrosanct in providing fairness and natural justice, and ensuring there is an opportunity to check due process and that the right procedures were followed.

“This isn’t about one case but providing Members of Parliament from all political parties with the right to a fair hearing.

“Therefore the Commons should seek cross-party agreement on a new appeals process whereby the conclusions of the Standards Committee and the commissioner can be looked at. This could include judicial and lay member representation on the appeals panel.”

Sir Lindsay’s spokeswoman said he had indicated he will select Dame Andrea’s amendment, which was tabled with the backing of 58 other Tories.

But he will not pick another from Julian Lewis, which called for no further action to be taken against Mr Paterson “on compassionate grounds”.

Bernard Jenkin, a senior Tory MP backing the Leadsom amendment, admitted the move “looks terrible” but insisted there is “no alternative”.

(PA Graphics)

“We’re not letting Owen Paterson off, we’re not exonerating him, we’re not condoning him, we’re going to put his case in front of a proper judicial-style panel where there can be a proper hearing and proper cross-examination of witnesses and natural justice.”

But Daniel Bruce, chief executive of anti-corruption group Transparency International UK, said the amendment will set a “terrible precedent” that will “only reinforce the perception that politicians play by a different set of rules”.

He added: “MPs have long drawn the line at elected representatives engaging in paid lobbying, but this requires them to have the stomach to punish rule-breakers – even when they happen to be one of their friends.”

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone has recommended Mr Paterson should be banned from the Commons for 30 sitting days.

Ms Stone’s investigation found Mr Paterson repeatedly lobbied on behalf of two companies for which he was acting as a paid consultant – Randox and Lynn’s Country Foods.

Labour’s Thangam Debbonaire said Government ministers ‘are being encouraged to vote for a return to the worst of the 1990s Tory sleaze culture’ (PA)

On Tuesday, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg expressed sympathy for the MP’s claim that the commissioner did not speak to 17 witnesses who came forward to support him, describing that decision as “interesting”.

Under Dame Andrea’s proposals, MPs on a Conservative-majority committee led by former culture secretary John Whittingdale would examine whether the standards system should mirror that of investigations of misconduct in other workplaces, including the right of representation, the examination of witnesses, and the right of appeal.

It would also look into whether Mr Paterson’s case specifically should be reviewed.

Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said: “It is shocking that Government ministers are being encouraged to vote for a return to the worst of the 1990s Tory sleaze culture.”