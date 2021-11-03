Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 30, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 31-November 3) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Vale of Glamorgan in Wales has the highest rate in the UK, with 1,037 new cases in the seven days to October 30 – the equivalent of 766.5 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 829.3 in the seven days to October 23.

Copeland in Cumbria has the second highest rate, down from 837.7 to 762.8, with 519 new cases.

North Tyneside has the third highest rate, down slightly from 774.6 to 754.1, with 1,575 new cases.

Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (614.2) and Antrim & Newtownabbey has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (557.9).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Shetland Islands (up from 48.1 to 188.0)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (264.2 to 388.7)

Aberdeenshire (350.1 to 467.8)

Blaby (370.8 to 467.9)

Melton (324.9 to 414.4)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 30; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 23.