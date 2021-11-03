In Pictures: Protesters channel Nessie and the Queen for Cop26 stunts
Thousands of climate activists are in the city to ensure global leaders take action to halt dangerous global warming.
The oil industry, poverty and indigenous rights were highlighted in the latest protests staged in Glasgow to coincide with the Cop26 climate conference being held in the city.
It came as the world’s finance ministers held talks at the summit to plot a way forward for funding a net-zero future for the planet.
