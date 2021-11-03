In Pictures: Protesters channel Nessie and the Queen for Cop26 stunts

Thousands of climate activists are in the city to ensure global leaders take action to halt dangerous global warming.

The oil industry, poverty and indigenous rights were highlighted in the latest protests staged in Glasgow to coincide with the Cop26 climate conference being held in the city.

It came as the world’s finance ministers held talks at the summit to plot a way forward for funding a net-zero future for the planet.

A protester dressed as the Queen led a ceremony to switch off the oil tap in a call for the new Cambo oilfield in the North Sea to be scrapped (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Friends of the Earth Scotland, along with the campaign groups Platform and Stop Cambo, staged the event as finance ministers from around the world met at Cop26 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
They posed in aprons with cleaning products for the ‘greenwashing’ protest (Jane Barlow/PA)
But before the inflatable could be put in the water, it was seized by police for breaching maritime restrictions put in place for the duration of the conference (Jess Hurd/PA)
On Glasgow Green, indigenous people gathered before marching to the Cop26 venue to highlight no community can be left behind (Jane Barlow/PA)
The indigenous peoples brought with them a colourful display as they highlighted their role (Jane Barlow/PA)
Demonstrators carried two large eyes to suggest the climate group ‘was watching the world leaders’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
