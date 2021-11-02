Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ woman who died in paddleboarding accident

A woman who died in a paddleboarding accident on a river in west Wales had a “beautiful, kind and loving soul”, her family have said.

Morgan Rogers, 24, from Merthyr Tydfil, was part of a group of nine people on a weekend exploring the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest.

Miss Rogers, who was a deputy store manager at a supermarket, and two others, a man and a woman, died in the incident while another woman was critically injured.

The group were from the South Wales Paddle Boarders and Salty Dog Co, an organisation based in Port Talbot.

A statement from Miss Rogers’ family, given to the PA news agency, said: “Morgan was a beautiful, kind and loving soul, beloved by all who have been touched by her warm smile and her caring personality.

“Morgan was never happier than when she was in the outdoors doing what she loved and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and all those she has known along the way. Morgan will always be in our hearts and our memories. We will miss her dearly.”

Morgan Rogers (Family of Morgan Rogers/PA)

One of those on the trip, Vickie Mckinven from Milford Haven, said Mr O’Dwyer died attempting to rescue two fellow paddleboarders who had got into difficulty near the weir.

Ms Mckinven said she had pulled out of the morning paddle because she was concerned about the weather conditions.

In a statement read outside Haverfordwest Police Station, Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Rees of Dyfed-Powys Police revealed the nine people got into difficulties after reaching the weir near Quay Street.

The River Cleddau in Haverfordwest (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

“A group of nine adults from the South Wales area had travelled to Pembrokeshire for a paddleboarding excursion yet had got into difficulties at the weir adjacent to Quay Street.

“A significant operation, a rescue operation, was commenced involving resources from Mid & West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Wales Ambulance Service Trust, Dyfed-Powys Police, the coastguard and the RNLI.

“Search activity was assisted by helicopters.

“The exact circumstances of the incident are being thoroughly investigated.

“At this stage, my thoughts and the thoughts of my colleagues are with the family of those who lost loved ones, and of the injured person who remains in hospital.