Salisbury crash train ran through red light as wheels slipped on rails

A train involved in a crash in Salisbury went past a red signal as its wheels slipped on the rails, investigators believe.

Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) deputy chief inspector Andrew Hall said the “initial evidence” indicates that the driver applied the brakes before the junction where the crash happened, but the train failed to stop.

He went on: “The most likely cause of this was wheelslide, almost certainly a result of low adhesion between the wheels and the track.”

The cause of the crash in being investigated (Steve Parsons/PA)

He was driving a South Western Railway train which struck the side of a Great Western Railway service at a junction outside Fisherton Tunnel in Salisbury at around 6.45pm on Sunday.

Thirteen other people were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The trains were travelling in the same direction but on separate tracks as they approach the Y-shaped junction.

They collided at the point where the tracks merge as they enter the tunnel.

Mr Hall said the GWR train was in front, and the SWR train “was required to stop” at a signal.

“Unfortunately, it did not stop and struck the side of the Great Western train at an angle such that both trains derailed and ran alongside each other into the tunnel just beyond the junction,” he added.

The RAIB said it has conducted a close examination of the track and signalling in the area, and starting talking to the people involved.