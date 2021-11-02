Police officers to enter pleas over photos of scene where sisters were killed

Pc Deniz Jaffer and Pc Jamie Lewis will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday accused of taking inappropriate pictures.

Two Metropolitan Police officers accused of sharing photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters on WhatsApp are due to enter pleas.

Pc Deniz Jaffer 47, and Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday charged with committing misconduct in a public office between June 7 and June 23 last year.

The officers had been assigned to protect the scene after sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north London.

Pc Jamie Lewis arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London, for an earlier hearing (Gareth Fuller/PA)

They were arrested as part of a criminal investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog.

The charge against them states that “without authorisation he entered a crime scene he had been assigned to protect, sending information about his attendance at the scene to members of the public via WhatsApp and taking photographs of the crime scene”.

Pc Deniz Jaffer arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London, for an earlier hearing (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Jaffer, of Hornchurch, east London, and Lewis, from Colchester, Essex, are on unconditional bail.

They are due to appear before Judge Mark Lucraft QC at 9.30am.

