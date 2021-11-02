Leonardo DiCaprio makes appearance at Cop26

UK NewsPublished:

The actor, who was appointed a UN representative on climate change in 2014, was pictured at the summit on Tuesday.

Leonardo DiCaprio has made an appearance at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The Hollywood star, 46, was pictured at the conference surrounded by an entourage and wearing a blue suit featuring a colourful lapel pin.

He has worked on a number of documentaries about animal poaching and the environment, and was appointed a United Nations representative on climate change in 2014.

Cop26 – Glasgow
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

DiCaprio, who describes himself as an actor and environmentalist on Instagram, updated his biography ahead of the event to include the hashtag #COP26.

He also added a link to the United Nations website page on climate change.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Leonardo DiCaprio has worked on a number of documentaries about the environment (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Oscar-winning director Fisher Stevens also filmed DiCaprio as he travelled around the world to see the effects of global warming for the 2016 feature Before The Flood.

