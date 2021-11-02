Jet suit display hints at future of armed forces

Richard Browning – known as Jet Man – carried out the demonstration at Farnborough International Airport.

Army bosses have been given a demonstration of a jet suit as a potential fighting tool.

Richard Browning – the founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries, known as Jet Man – carried out the display for the Army People Conference at Farnborough International Airport’s conference centre.

Gravity human jet suit system
Richard Browning demonstrating the jet suit at Farnborough (Steve Parsons/PA)

The jet suit, created by Gravity Industries – founded in March 2017 – can fly at more than 80mph and an altitude of 12,000ft.

An Army spokesman said the display was a demonstration showing potential capability for the future of the armed forces.

Gravity human jet suit system
Jet Man lands on a vehicle (Steve Parsons/PA)

Earlier this year, Royal Marines from 42 and 47 Commando worked with Gravity Industries aboard HMS Tamar to test the jet suit for marine boarding operations.

The equipment, flown by Gravity Industries personnel, was used in exercises in Plymouth Sound to help the Navy “understand whether the company’s jet suit could be of use on military operations in the future”.

