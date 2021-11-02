Jet suit display hints at future of armed forces

Army bosses have been given a demonstration of a jet suit as a potential fighting tool.

Richard Browning – the founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries, known as Jet Man – carried out the display for the Army People Conference at Farnborough International Airport’s conference centre.

Richard Browning demonstrating the jet suit at Farnborough (Steve Parsons/PA)

The jet suit, created by Gravity Industries – founded in March 2017 – can fly at more than 80mph and an altitude of 12,000ft.

An Army spokesman said the display was a demonstration showing potential capability for the future of the armed forces.

Jet Man lands on a vehicle (Steve Parsons/PA)

Earlier this year, Royal Marines from 42 and 47 Commando worked with Gravity Industries aboard HMS Tamar to test the jet suit for marine boarding operations.