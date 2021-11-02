In pictures: World leaders continue crunch talks at Cop26 summit in Glasgow

The Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow has continued, with a markedly more upbeat tone after world leaders issuing stark warnings over the cost of failure for the future of the planet.

Among the initiatives hailed by world leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson was a declaration by 100 countries – including Brazil – to halt and reverse deforestation.

Meanwhile, protests continued outside the Scottish Event Campus in the city as some of the most powerful people in the world gathered inside.

The Prince of Wales with the President of the United States Joe Biden ahead of their bilateral meeting during the Cop26 summit (Jane Barlow/PA)

A climate activist from Ocean Rebellion, representing an ‘oil slick’, protests outside Grangemouth oil refinery in Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA)

British officials were particularly encouraged by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to slash India’s carbon emissions by 2030, with half its energy set to come from renewable sources.

Meanwhile, scores of countries signed up to a US-EU initiative to cut methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade.

Members of the Red Rebel Brigade outside the Scottish Events Campus (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Prince of Wales greets the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (Jane Barlow/PA)

Members of the Red Rebel Brigade outside the Scottish Events Campus speak to delegates inside through the fencing on the perimeter (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The billionaire announced the funding as he said his flight to space in July had made him realise how fragile the planet was.

Protesters from Zimbabwe (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge with Earthshot Prize finalist Vinisha Umashankar during a session on accelerating clean technology innovation and deployment (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)