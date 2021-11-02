Harry and Meghan’s foundation pledges to be net zero by 2030

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation has pledged to be net zero by 2030.

Inspired by Harry and Meghan’s “long-standing commitment to the planet, both together and prior to their union”, the company has committed to cut its carbon emissions over the next few years.

In a statement on its website, the foundation said: “Achieving net zero carbon emissions means making a series of choices over time to make that footprint as small as possible, while compensating for any remaining emissions through high-quality carbon removal projects.

“As an organisation, we will work with an independent consultant to track all Archewell-related activities from our inception (internet use, commutes, and electricity in home offices, for example) to understand our collective footprint.

The Duke of Cambridge, the brother of the Duke of Sussex, gave a speech during Cop26 in Glasgow (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

The statement added that Harry’s sustainable tourism initiative Travalyst and the investing firm Ethic, which the pair have invested in, will advise the foundation on “focusing” its investments “in support of a low-carbon economy”.

A spokesperson for Archewell said: “Carbon emissions are a part of nearly every activity in daily life—the food we eat, the electricity we use, and the internet we are connected to, for example. The totality of these actions comprises our ‘carbon footprint’.

“Today’s commitment is that Archewell, including Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be working with experts to assess the sum total of our emissions, and develop a plan of action to reach net zero.

The summit runs until November 12 (Yves Herman/PA)

Harry and Meghan set up their not-for-profit Archewell Foundation organisation after leaving their royal roles.