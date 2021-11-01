Nicola Sturgeon pledges £1m fund for climate ‘loss and damage’

Nicola Sturgeon has pledged a £1 million fund to help developing countries deal with “loss and damage” from climate change, such as floods and wildfires.

The First Minister will make the announcement at a meeting in Cop26’s Green Zone on Monday.

The money will come from the Scottish Government’s £6 million-a-year Climate Justice Fund, helping communities repair from and build resilience against climate-related events.

Ms Sturgeon is due to speak at a meeting of the Global Citizens Assembly on Monday.

The First Minister will speak at the Cop26 Green Zone (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We don’t have the resources of other western governments, but we can lead by example.

“And so I’m pleased to announce that not only are we doubling our climate justice fund to £24 million – we’re also entering into a partnership with the Climate Justice Resilience Fund to support communities and address loss and damage, supported by this £1 million investment.