Kate and William a ‘real inspiration’ to Scouts they met in Glasgow near Cop26

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been described as a “real inspiration” to Scouts whom they joined in a workshop about how to lead a greener life.

William and Kate made vegetarian burgers, repaired bicycles, and helped to re-wild a grassy bank with the boys at Alexandra Park in Dennistoun, Glasgow, while world leaders met at Cop26 nearby.

The workshop was part of the international Promise To The Planet campaign, which aims to teach 57 million Scouts how to lead more environmentally friendly lives.

Both sporting red poppies on their lapels, the royal couple had travelled to Scotland by train and were driven to the park in an electric Jaguar I-Pace, where they met 20 members of the 105th Glasgow Scout Group.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Alexandra Park sports hub, Dennistoun, Glasgow (Owen Humphreys/PA)

While making vegetarian burgers with the boys, William asked if they had ever tried one before and whether they liked them more than meat burgers.

Meanwhile, Kate, wearing a Scout neckerchief with a khaki gilet and black trousers, helped to prepare ingredients and asked the boys: “Do you get enough veg at school?”

The couple helped the youngsters tighten bike brakes and fix loose handlebars before joining the children mixing flour, soil and wildflowers into seed-bombs, which they threw at a grassy bank to encourage natural growth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge threw seed-bombs as they met members of the Scouts in Glasgow (Victoria Stewart/Daily Record)

“You’re doing well. You’re leading us very well.”

Eddie O’Rourke, who supports Scout groups in Glasgow and Lanarkshire as district commissioner, described the royal couple as a “real inspiration” to the boys.

He said: “They were a real inspiration to all the Scouts who are working hard to make changes to protect the planet.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Scouts in Glasgow while world leaders met at Cop26 in the same city (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Lewis, from the 1st Laurencekirk Scouts in Aberdeenshire, has been challenging Scottish schools to cut food waste by using surplus stock to provide meals for vulnerable people.

He said: “I have been inspired by my Scouts leaders and the amazing actions of my fellow Scouts.”

Kate is the first woman to hold the role of president of the Scouts, which she shares with Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.