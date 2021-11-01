Johnson urges world leaders to defuse climate change ‘doomsday device’

Boris Johnson has likened the plight of the planet to James Bond strapped to a doomsday device and hurtling towards a destruction that will end human life as it currently exists.

Opening the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow, the Prime Minister said the world stood at “one minute to midnight” facing catastrophe if it failed to act.

Before the assembled world leaders he painted an apocalyptic picture of the future with wildfires, drought, collapsing food supplies and cities disappearing under the seas.

“We are in roughly the same position as James Bond today, except that the tragedy is that this is not a movie, and the doomsday device is real,” he said.

“The clock is ticking to the furious rhythm of hundreds of billions of pistons and turbines and furnaces and engines with which we are pumping carbon into the air faster and faster… quilting the Earth in an invisible and suffocating blanket of CO2 raising the temperature of the planet with a speed and an abruptness that is entirely man-made.”

At 4C “we say goodbye to whole cities – Miami, Alexandria, Shanghai – all lost beneath the waves”.

He added: “The longer we fail to act the worse it gets and the higher the price when we are eventually forced by catastrophe to act, because humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change.

“It’s one minute to midnight on that doomsday clock and we need to act now.”

