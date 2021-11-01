Downing Street rejects call for greater power for ministerial ethics watchdog

Boris Johnson has rejected a call by a sleaze watchdog to allow greater scrutiny of ministers.

The Committee on Standards in Public Life (CSPL) proposed giving the independent adviser on ministers’ interests the power to launch investigations into alleged wrongdoing by members of the Government.

But Downing Street said Mr Johnson’s view was that “as the ultimate arbiter” of the Ministerial Code, it should be the Prime Minister’s decision whether or not to order an investigation into one of his frontbench team.

Lord Evans 'There still needs to be greater independence in the regulation of the Ministerial Code, which lags behind similar arrangements for MPs, peers, and civil servants. ' https://t.co/1VNp6OqIiW #PublicStandards pic.twitter.com/tbTyWhj2Bp — CSPL (@PublicStandards) November 1, 2021

The recommendation to beef up the power of the independent adviser – a post currently held by Lord Geidt – formed part of a sweeping review of the way Westminster deals with sleaze allegations.

CSPL chairman Lord Evans said the review by his committee found “there still needs to be greater independence in the regulation of the Ministerial Code, which lags behind similar arrangements for MPs, peers, and civil servants”.

In November 2020 Sir Alex Allan resigned from his role as independent adviser after the prime minister refused to sack Home Secretary Priti Patel, despite a formal investigation finding evidence she had bullied civil servants and breached the ministerial code.

The CSPL report said the role should be given greater independence, with the adviser “able to initiate their own investigations and have the authority to determine breaches of the code”.

Some of the sanctions the Prime Minister may issue include ordering apologies, imposing fines and asking for a minister’s resignation.

The wide-ranging CSPL report also called for changes to the rules on business appointments for ministers and officials after they leave office, reforms to the powers of the Commissioner for Public Appointment and increased transparency around lobbying.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We will carefully consider the work of the committee, alongside the recommendations made by Nigel Boardman and we will set out a full update to Parliament in due course.”

But on the issue of the ethics adviser being able to instigate investigations into potential breaches of the Ministerial Code, the spokesman highlighted a letter previously sent by Mr Johnson to Lord Evans rejecting such a move.

The letter “sets out our position clearly, that as the ultimate arbiter of the code… the Prime Minister believes it rightly remains for the Prime Minister to instruct on investigations”.

In his letter to Lord Evans in April, Mr Johnson said Lord Geidt had been given the power to “advise” on the initiation of investigations, but not actually to launch them.

Mr Johnson said that as Prime Minister, “I cannot and would not wish to abrogate the ultimate responsibility for deciding on an investigation into allegations concerning ministerial misconduct”.

The Prime Minister said if the adviser was given the power to launch their own probes it could lead to “trivial or vexatious complaints” being examined.

The CSPL inquiry, prompted by a series of Westminster scandals including David Cameron’s lobbying activities, was the biggest review of the system for upholding standards for years.

David Cameron privately lobbied ministers in efforts to secure access to an emergency coronavirus loan scheme for Greensill (Victoria Jones/PA)

“We believe our recommendations point to a necessary programme of reform to restore public confidence in the regulation of ethical standards in government.”

Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner said ministers had ‘disregarded the rules’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)