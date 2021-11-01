Cop26 summit should make leaders ‘bloody uncomfortable’, Nicola Sturgeon says

World leaders gathering in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit should feel “bloody uncomfortable” for not “doing enough” to tackle global warming, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Scottish First Minister spoke out after meeting teenage activist Greta Thunberg – saying voices such as hers are “so important” as they challenge political leaders from across the globe on “the hard realities of our own lack of delivery”.

Ms Sturgeon, speaking as the crucial summit began, insisted: “Every climate promise must be kept. Frankly none of them are being kept right now.”

The voices of young people like ⁦@GretaThunberg⁩ and ⁦@vanessa_vash⁩ must be heard loudly and clearly at #COP26 – the next few days should not be comfortable for leaders, the responsibility to act must be felt. pic.twitter.com/bHVwUVxmci — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 1, 2021

Speaking at an event hosted by the environmental organisation WWF, she told how she had just met Ms Thunberg and another young climate activist, Vanessa Nakate from Uganda.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Those voices often, including for me, are really uncomfortable at times, because they make us confront the hard realities of our own lack of delivery.

“But my goodness they are so important to shake the gatherings that will take place here over the next few days out of the sense of complacency that surrounds them all too often.”

With leaders of more than 100 countries gathering in Glasgow for the talks, Ms Sturgeon urged campaigners to “make life really uncomfortable for any government, any leader that is not doing enough”.

She added: “We have all got to be pushed much harder much faster. This summit should not feel comfortable for anybody in a position of leadership and responsibility, it should feel bloody uncomfortable because nobody yet is doing enough, that is the reality.”

Ahead of the summit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that failure in Glasgow could mean that the Paris agreement from 2015 – in which leaders promised to work towards keeping global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees – would “crumple”.

Mr Johnson said: “If Glasgow fails, than the whole thing fails.

“The Paris Agreement will have crumpled at the first reckoning.”

Leaders should put their egos aside, the First Minister said, and focus instead on working to reach an agreement.

“I hope we can all put egos aside over the next few days to get the outcome that we need, that’s what I am committed to do – I’ve said that to the Prime Minister, to (Cop26 President) Alok Sharma,” she said.

“We’ve all got a big responsibility here and if ever there’s a time and a moment in history for everybody to put their political interest, their egos to one side and just focus.

“It’s easy to exaggerate these things sometimes, but this is literally about the future of the planet, are we going to step up and save the planet or are we going to accept a pretty bleak outlook on this planet?”

(PA Graphics)

Ms Sturgeon said: “I am not going to betray any secrets here when I say I would prefer Scotland to be round the negotiating table here in our own right, pushing forward, but short of that we have got to make sure we are doing everything we can.”

She said Scotland was a “world leader” in terms of climate action – but added that currently “the bar of world leadership is set far too low, so it doesn’t take enough to be a world leader”.

@ScotGovFM says this summit should feel uncomfortable as no-one here is yet doing enough. #COP26 pic.twitter.com/qqXNfhUXys — wwfscotland ? (@WWFScotland) November 1, 2021

With Scotland having missed its emission reduction targets for the past three years, she said the country has “got to up our own ambition and delivery against that ambition”.

She also told how Scotland had a “big part to play” in bringing together cities, regions and other devolved administrations, saying: “If we look at what is required in terms of emissions reductions to meet 1.5 degrees, about half of the total reduction required to achieve that requires action on the part of governments like the Scottish Government, sub-national governments.

“So if we don’t play our part the world won’t get where it needs to be.”