Cop26 In Pictures: World leaders meet to forge deal on climate change

Glasgow is hosting the latest global attempt to reach a consensus on meeting targets.

Leaders from around the world have gathered in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate conference.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales were joined by leaders including US president Joe Biden, India’s Narendra Modi and acting German chancellor Angela Merkel for speeches, bilateral talks and events – all with the aim of getting nations to agree to cut emissions and save the planet from rising temperatures and sea levels.

Boris Johnson greets French President Emmanuel Macron after tensions were raised over fishing rights between the two nations (Alastair Grant/PA)
US president Joe Biden was one of the highest profile leaders to attend, after Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping sent delegations in their absence (Alistair Grant/PA)
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the opening ceremony (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Mr Johnson greets India’s prime minister Narendra Modi ahead of their bilateral meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge focused on the younger generation by visiting a group of Scouts who have made what they call a promise to the planet.

The Prince of Wales greets the president of Romania Klaus Iohannis ahead of their bilateral meeting (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit (Owen Humphreys/PA)
One man who has epitomised efforts to raise the profile of environmental issues, 95-year-old broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, expressed his hopes that the younger generation could make the breakthrough in turning the situation around.

Sir David Attenborough speaking during the opening ceremony (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Greta Thunberg alongside fellow climate activists (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Environmental campaigners with ‘big head’ masks of key world leaders, dressed in kilts and with bagpipes gather in Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The climate conference has seen parts of Glasgow cordoned off, with security tight as more than 25,000 people descended on Scotland’s largest city for the nearly two-weeks of talks and events.

The motorcade of US president Joe Biden heads along the M8 motorway towards the Cop26 summit
The motorcade of US president Joe Biden heads along the M8 motorway towards the Cop26 summit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
