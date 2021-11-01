Christmas wrapping paper designs for Big Issue unveiled

Leading artists have designed Christmas wrapping paper for The Big Issue magazine.

Pure Evil, Charming Baker, Jake and Dinos Chapman are among renowned artists whose designs are on sale.

The collection has been launched as part of The Big Issue’s 30th anniversary, in collaboration with Jealous and Enter Galleries.

The designs include Charming Baker’s Christmasaurus Rex, and Ideas Wheel for Lazy Designers from renowned graffiti artist, Pure Evil.

There are 300 signed limited-edition single image sheets of each artist’s design, priced at £49.99 each, or a pack of five sheets of regular wrapping paper for £7.99.

Pure Evil said: “After a mammoth brainstorming effort at the Hard Rock Cafe bar in Las Vegas I ended up with a list on a napkin of various design ideas and combined them to make this the ‘ideas wheel for lazy designers’ an innovative tool to aid the imagination when inspiration is needed.”

Russell Blackman, managing director of The Big Issue, said: “In recent years we’ve had many brilliant artists work with us and it’s raised thousands of pounds for The Big Issue in supporting our mission of giving those who are experiencing poverty and social exclusion a hand up.