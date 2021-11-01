Charles served a ‘wee dram’ by company his Prince’s Trust supported

The Prince of Wales sipped whisky served by a former drug addict now running a thriving hospitality business following support from his Prince’s Trust.

Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when they visited a distillery in Glasgow as part of Cop26.

Ryan Longmuir, who started Regis Banqueting 18 years ago after receiving a £5,000 load from Charles’ charity, said it was good to meet the future king as he and staff worked serving guests at the Clydeside Distillery venue in Glasgow.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attended the event at the distillery (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The business leader, who now employs 125 staff and has a thriving hospitality company, said: “I started with the idea ‘how can you help the poor if you’re poor’ and so started a business.”

William and Kate chatted to some of the duke’s Earthshot Prize winners and finalists during the event, which followed the glittering Earthshot awards ceremony staged a few weeks ago.