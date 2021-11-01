Bat swoops in to claim New Zealand Bird of the Year title

A bat has beaten the odds to win the 2021 Bird of the Year crown in New Zealand.

The pekapeka long-tailed bat saw off a number of its winged rivals to win the competition, which aims to raise awareness of the threats faced by local wildlife.

Perhaps unsurprisingly this was the first time a bat has been included in the Bird of the Year running, but its inclusion this year is not without reason.

A huge congratulations to the pekapeka long-tailed bat for winning #BirdoftheYear 2021! ?? Despite being our only endemic land mammal, most people don't even know they exist, which makes their win even more outstanding. pic.twitter.com/dZEMNn7t5H — Forest & Bird (@Forest_and_Bird) October 31, 2021

The long-tailed bat is threatened by habitat loss, predators and climate change, just as many birds are.

It uses echolocation to hunt moths and mosquitos, has a wingspan the size of a human hand and weighs about as much as a coin.

The Bird of the Year website, run by New Zealand independent conservation organisation Forest & Bird, lists the bat as “in serious trouble”.

