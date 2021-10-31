Key to Cop26 success is delivering promised finance to poorer nations – Miliband

The key to success at Cop26 is delivering on the 100 billion US dollars (£72 billion) a year promised until 2025 for poorer countries to develop cleanly and cope with the impacts of climate change, shadow business secretary Ed Miliband has said.

Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, he insisted the only way to put pressure on the biggest emitters is by forging an alliance of developing and developed countries.

He explained: “I was part of that promise at Copenhagen along with Gordon Brown. It is shameful this 100 billion dollars has not yet been delivered.

“Part of this summit is about delivering on that 100 billion, on vaccinating the world because it’s shameful that in the developing world only 1% of people are vaccinated, and then to put pressure on the biggest emitters.”

Also speaking ahead of the climate talks in Glasgow, shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry said not enough work was put into securing climate agreements before Cop26.

“My concern is that there is still so much work to be done at Glasgow that a particular leader turning up or not is not by itself going to make a difference.”

Asked what a Labour administration would have done differently, Ms Thornberry said her party would have made sure it had conducted “really serious negotiations for a much longer period than this Government has done”.