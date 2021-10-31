Extinction Rebellion march begins in Edinburgh in Cop26 protest

Extinction Rebellion activists are marching through Edinburgh in solidarity with protests taking place across the world during the Cop26 climate summit.

The demonstrators are walking from George IV Bridge, Bank Street, North Bank Street, Market Street, Jeffrey Street and Canongate to reach the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood at about 1pm.

A rally will be then held, with short speeches by representatives from charities and action groups addressing issues contributing to the climate crisis.

“Every fraction of a degree avoided is a life, a town, a species saved somewhere in the world.

“Our children’s children deserve nothing less from a generation that did so much to cause the problem.”

“If you have children, if you know children, the future looks terrifying, but the worst can be averted if our leaders act decisively now.”

Thousands of activists have also gathered at the summit in Glasgow this weekend to make their concerns known to the world leaders around the negotiating table.