What the papers say – October 30

The Queen being advised to rest for a fortnight and the latest ahead of Cop26 are among the stories featured on the front pages on Saturday.

Words from the Prime Minister lead The Guardian with Boris Johnson saying that Cop26 needs to “mark the beginning of the end for climate change”.

The Times carries a quote from Mr Johnson likening the climate change battle to a football match – “If this was half-time, I’d say we were 5-1 down” – and adding China has appeared to rebuff his pleas for Beijing to do more on emissions.

The i weekend has an interview with Mr Johnson in which he accepts getting a result in Glasgow may be “incredibly difficult”.

And The Independent writes “the world cannot afford to wait.”

The Prince of Wales features on the front of the Daily Express, saying it is “critical” that people change the way they live.

“New health fears” for the Queen is the headline on the front of the Daily Mail after doctors ordered the 95-year-old to cancel public engagements for the next fortnight.

The Daily Mirror features the same story, adding the Queen will miss the Remembrance Festival.

To Brexit, and The Daily Telegraph writes the French prime minister has told Brussels the UK must be shown its departure from the bloc is “damaging”.

And the FT Weekend leads with French president Emmanuel Macron telling Mr Johnson his country’s credibility is on trial in a dispute over fishing rights and the agreement concerning Northern Ireland.

