Scottish Greens co-leader tests positive for Covid ahead of Cop26

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater has received a positive Covid-19 result just hours before Cop26 begins.

The MSP for the Lothian region said she will now self-isolate in line with NHS Scotland coronavirus guidelines.

It means she will miss events at the UN climate summit, which starts in Glasgow on Sunday.

I had a positive Covid-19 test result. I feel very relieved to be double vaccinated and have only cold-like symptoms. I will be self-isolating following NHS advice. — Lorna Slater (@lornaslater) October 30, 2021

Ms Slater, who is the Scottish Government’s minister for green skills, the circular economy and biodiversity, said on Twitter: “I had a positive Covid-19 test result.

“I feel very relieved to be double vaccinated and have only cold-like symptoms.

“I will be self-isolating following NHS advice.”