PM ‘currently sees no reason’ to activate Government’s Covid Plan B

Boris Johnson has said he currently sees no reason to activate the Government’s Covid Plan B, despite the high level of cases.

Speaking to reporters during his trip to the G20 summit in Rome, the Prime Minister said only the Labour Party wanted tighter restrictions at the present time.

His comments follow calls by the NHS Confederation and the British Medical Association, as well as a number of prominent scientists, for ministers to take steps to ease the growing pressures on the health service.

(PA Graphics)

The Prime Minister said that while the Government was closely monitoring the situation, there was no need to act at this stage.

“We’re watching the numbers every day. Yes it’s true that cases are high. But they do not currently constitute any reason to go to Plan B,” he said.

“I think it’s agreed among absolutely everybody, apart from possibly the Labour Party, so we’re sticking with the plan.”

The Prime Minister repeated his call for the over 50s to get the booster jab amid concern the protection provided by the vaccines is waning, particularly among older age groups.

“I think rather than thinking new restrictions, the best thing everybody can do is get that booster jab as soon as you’re offered it,” he said.

“It’s a very important message. I think people don’t quite realise that the first two jabs do start to wane.

“How sad, how tragic it would be if people who had other complications other compromises in their health got seriously ill because they were overconfident about their level of immunity and didn’t get their booster when they needed it

“So please please please can everybody get their boosters.”