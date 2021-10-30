Cop26: Why Charlton Athletic is a reason for hope after PM’s climate analogy

Boris Johnson said he felt the battle against climate change was like being 5-1 down at half-time but perhaps he can draw inspiration from an unlikely source: Charlton Athletic.

The Prime Minister was speaking ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow where he told reporters: “We have the ability to equalise, to save the position and to come back, but it’s going to take a huge amount of effort by the British Government, by all our friends and partners around the world.”

In a match considered to be one of the greatest footballing comebacks, Charlton managed to snatch a win from 5-1 down against Huddersfield Town in 1957 in the Football League Second Division.

Bill Shankly managed Huddersfield at the time (PA)

The Bill Shankly-managed Huddersfield were only up 2-0 at half-time and Charlton drew one back through Johnny Summers two minutes after the restart.

But the Terriers scored three more to lead 5-1 with less than 30 minutes to play.

Charlton went on to score five goals in 18 minutes, three from Summers coming in eight minutes, as Huddersfield went down 6-5.