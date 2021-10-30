Boris Johnson warns of new ‘dark ages’ if global warming is not confronted

The world could be heading for a new “dark ages” if it fails to tackle global warming, Boris Johnson has warned as he appealed to the world’s leading economies to do more to cut emissions.

Standing in Rome’s Colosseum, the Prime Minister likened the impact of unrestricted climate change to the fall of the Roman Empire.

“Civilisation could go backwards and history could go into reverse,” he said in an interview with Channel 4 News.

“Here we are in the Colosseum of Vespasian, the Roman Empire, they weren’t expecting it and they went into reverse.

“We had a Dark Ages.

“It’s important to remember things can get dramatically worse.”

(PA Graphics)

In a round of broadcast interviews he acknowledged that reaching an agreement that would keep alive the hope of restricting global warming to 1.5C would be difficult.

But he used the dramatic historical backdrop to underline the dire consequences for the whole of humanity if they failed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

“You produce shortages, you produce desertification, habitat loss, movements… contests for water, for food, huge movements of peoples.

“Those are things that are going to be politically very very difficult to control.

“When the Roman Empire fell, it was largely as a result of uncontrolled immigration.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a return to the dark ages (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

“The point of that is to say it can happen again.

“People should not be so conceited as to imagine that history is a one-way ratchet.”

The Prime Minister said that he still rated the chances of success in Glasgow as no more than six out of 10.

(PA Graphics)

“What the UK has been trying to do is take the abstract concepts of net zero that we talked about in Paris six years ago, and to turn them into hard, sharp deliverables in terms of reducing coal use, reducing the use of internal combustion engines, planting millions of trees and getting the cash that the world needs to finance green technology,” he told the BBC.