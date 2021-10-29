French fishermen blame politicians amid escalating row with UK

Fishermen in France’s biggest fishing port have said Brexit is a “big problem” and blamed politicians for the escalating row with the UK.

In Boulogne-sur-Mer, on the northern French coast, fishing is a huge part of day-to-day life.

But some of the fleet have found themselves unable to fish in British waters following Brexit, locals say.

A diplomatic row has broken out between the UK and France over fishing rights, with Britain warning of retaliation if Paris goes ahead with threats to block British boats from some ports.

A French fisherman prepares his boat for sea (Gareth Fuller/PA)

As he worked aboard the French-flagged fishing boat Mere du Christ, Mr Bigot pointed to other boats in the harbour that had been refused new licences to fish in UK waters.

“It’s a big problem,” he added.

Fishermen in the port were seen cleaning nets laid out on the quayside and working on their boats, while politicians in London and Paris continue to trade barbs over fishing licences.

Mr Bigot’s crewmate aboard the 60ft Mere du Christ agreed with him, pointing the blame at politicians.

Fishing boats moored in the port of Boulogne, France (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He told PA: “There’s good friendship between England and France, good (between) fishermen.

“But politics (between) France and England – bad”.

The Mere du Christ was among boats moored up in Boulogne harbour after spending several hours fishing for mackerel and other catch 10 miles off the French coast.

The biggest fishing port in France, the city features a famed daily auction where wholesalers, fishmongers and restaurant owners from all over France and even abroad can bid on the day’s choicest catch.