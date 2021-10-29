Clear-up under way, but more rain on the way for flood-hit areas

It's been a VERY wet couple of days in NW England and southern Scotland ⚠️

Here's a look at some of the highest #rainfall totals recorded at Met Office and @EnvAgency #rain gauges between 0100 Wednesday and 1800 today ?️?️

Further #flooding is possible moving into #Friday pic.twitter.com/tnOJlQWz9A

— Met Office (@metoffice) October 28, 2021