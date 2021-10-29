Apple opens doors to recycling robot Daisy in call for people’s old iPhones

Apple has offered a rare glimpse of its automated recycling robot in a bid to encourage more customers to dig out old iPhones that could be reused.

The tech giant has two Daisy robot facilities in operation, one in the US and another in the Netherlands, where broken handsets are meticulously torn apart for their materials.

While Daisy is currently receiving a high volume of devices to work through, there is still more capacity available and Apple wants to push the programme further in hope of one day only using recycled and renewable materials.

To show how the robot works, Apple has opened the doors of its Netherlands site to selected members of the press for the first time, in the southern city of Breda, where devices from across Europe are sent.

One of the challenges Apple has focused on is how to disassemble multiple iPhone models in one automated system, instead of churning through items as is done in standard recycling plants.

To begin the process, the iPhones are loaded on to a conveyor belt and scanned to ensure they are face down.

Apple’s Daisy iPhone recycling robot (Apple/PA)

Each iPhone is air-chilled to stiffen the device up, before being whacked to knock the battery out.

Then a hole punch-like tool is told where to expect screws and cuts them out, allowing the pieces within the iPhone to come loose.

After this, it is shaken upside down and scrubbed out by another tool, allowing parts to fall off and be sorted.

Boxes are filled with the various parts of the iPhone (Apple/PA)

Boxes filled with separated pieces, such as camera lens, speakers, and the aluminium enclosures, are then ready to be sent off to specialised recycling units.

Daisy is used as a last resort for iPhones which cannot be refurbished or repaired.

The robot can identify 23 different models of iPhone and process one every 18 seconds – faster then Apple’s earlier test robot, Liam, which could only take apart one type of iPhone and took 12 minutes to do so.