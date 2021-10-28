UK summons French ambassador over ‘unjustified’ and ‘confrontational’ fish row

Boris Johnson’s Government has condemned “unjustified” French threats and summoned the country’s ambassador in London as the dispute over fishing rights escalated.

The row over post-Brexit fishing rights has turned increasingly bitter, with a UK boat detained in a French port and threats of further action by the Paris government.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the row have involved the UK’s ambassador in Paris, Menna Rawlings, and Cabinet minister George Eustice talking to ministers in the French government.

“The proposed French actions are unjustified and do not appear to be compatible on the EU’s part with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) or wider international law,” a UK Government spokesman said.

“We regret the confrontational language that has been consistently used by the French government on this issue, which makes this situation no easier to resolve.