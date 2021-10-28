UK summons French ambassador over ‘unjustified’ and ‘confrontational’ fish row

UK NewsPublished:

France and the UK are at loggerheads over the issuing of licences to fish in UK waters after Brexit.

UK summons French ambassador over ‘unjustified’ and ‘confrontational’ fish row

Boris Johnson’s Government has condemned “unjustified” French threats and summoned the country’s ambassador in London as the dispute over fishing rights escalated.

The row over post-Brexit fishing rights has turned increasingly bitter, with a UK boat detained in a French port and threats of further action by the Paris government.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the row have involved the UK’s ambassador in Paris, Menna Rawlings, and Cabinet minister George Eustice talking to ministers in the French government.

“The proposed French actions are unjustified and do not appear to be compatible on the EU’s part with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) or wider international law,” a UK Government spokesman said.

“We regret the confrontational language that has been consistently used by the French government on this issue, which makes this situation no easier to resolve.

“We have raised our concerns strongly with both the French and the EU Commission. As a next step, the Foreign Secretary has instructed minister (Wendy) Morton to summon the French Ambassador.”

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News