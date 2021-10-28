Teenager handed life term for murdering sisters as part of demonic blood pact

The mother of two women murdered by a Satanist teenager as part of a demonic blood pact said justice had been done as he was jailed for at least 35 years.

Danyal Hussein, 19, savagely stabbed Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, to death in a Wembley park in June last year.

The Old Bailey heard he had embarked on a “campaign of vengeance” against random women in a failed bid to win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery prize of £321 million.

Police tracked him down through DNA and uncovered a handwritten pledge to a demonic entity called King Lucifuge Rofocale to kill six women every six months, which was signed in blood.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years after being found guilty of two counts of murder and possession of a knife.

Hussein, who was sentenced at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh jail on Thursday, sat with his back to the court as the sisters’ mother the Venerable Mina Smallman looked on.

Speaking outside court, Mrs Smallman said she had justice for her “beautiful girls”.

On Hussein, she said: “He’s just an obnoxious human being.

“He is a broken human being who, if he had not been caught, four other families may have been suffering what we have.

“Well he ain’t out there now and I think he is so deluded, come 35 years’ time they will not let him out. I will not let them.”

Danyal Hussein targeted the women in a park in June last year (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“The two sisters had been celebrating Bibaa’s birthday with a group of friends.

“You had found these two women. You were a stranger to them. You surprised them, you terrified them and you killed them.”

She said Hussein had dragged the bodies away and posed them in an embrace to “defile” them in death.

On the pact with the devil, the judge said: “I am sure that you performed these murders as part of that bargain which you thought would bring you wealth and power.

“Well, the wealth and power did not arrive; and nor did it happen that the police never found out about your crimes.

“I am sure you performed these murders as part of that bargain for wealth and power.

“Bizarre though your pact with the devil may appear to others, this was your belief system, your own commitment to the murder of innocent women.”

An agreement with ‘King Lucifurge Rofocale’ was found in Danyal Hussein’s bedroom signed in blood (Met Police/PA)

Earlier, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC ruled out a whole life order for Hussein because of his age.

In preparation for the killing, Hussein bought knives from Asda and a black balaclava on Amazon and signed up to a lottery betting website.

In the early hours of June 6 last year, he stalked his victims as they celebrated Ms Henry’s birthday in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north London.

Hussein stabbed Ms Henry eight times, before he slashed Ms Smallman 28 times as she bravely fought back.

He then dragged them into bushes where they lay undiscovered for 36 hours.

Over the next 10 days, Hussein spent £162.88 on lottery tickets and bets – all without success.

Court sketch of Danyal Hussein turned away as he was sentenced by Mrs Justice Whipple (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Before they arrived, Ms Smallman’s frantic boyfriend Adam Stone, who could not believe she would have left their pet bearded dragon unattended, found the bodies.

Officers then carried out a painstaking search and identified the DNA of an unknown male from blood on the knife, bodies and surrounding scene.

On June 30 last year, in a major breakthrough, a DNA familial link was made to Hussein’s father, who had a past caution.

Searches of Hussein’s bedroom in south-east London uncovered a book of spells, handwritten demon symbols and two blood pacts.

Jurors were not told of the extent of Hussein’s obsession with demons, spells and potions.

Before the killings, Hussein communicated with others about demons and love potions.

Hussein pictured in police custody (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Last week, Facebook removed his page and Instagram account and YouTube launched a review.

Anti-fascism campaign group Hope not Hate has renewed its call for the Government to ban O9A.

Two police constables have been charged with misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing pictures of the crime scene on WhatsApp, and are due to enter pleas on November 2.

Separately, the Independent Office for Police Conduct concluded its investigation over the response to the initial missing persons reports.