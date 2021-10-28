Selfridges unveils ‘Christmas of Dreams’ window display

The department store’s festive campaign has been launched at its London, Birmingham and Manchester stores and online.

Selfridges has unveiled its Christmas window display with an “enchanted dream world” drawing on the Golden Age of Hollywood.

With just under two months until the big day, the department store’s “Christmas of Dreams” campaign has been launched at its London, Birmingham and Manchester stores and online.

Selfridges has unveiled its ‘Christmas of Dreams’ window displays (Aaron Chown/PA)

Selfridges managing director Andrew Keith said: “We are ready to bring magical moments to our customers, however they wish to celebrate this year, with our Christmas of Dreams.

A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We know our customers have been dreaming of being together, so we are looking forward to hosting friends and families at Selfridges to celebrate even more extraordinary experiences this festive season.”

