Most Britons unconcerned about missing out on Christmas turkey or tree this year

Britons are most concerned about parcel delays and being unable to see loved ones this festive season, but relatively few care about missing out on a Christmas tree or the traditional turkey, a survey suggests.

As Covid cases remain stubbornly high, the most upsetting thing that could happen for Britons this Christmas is being unable to see close family, a YouGov poll found.

Three quarters (74%) of Britons said this would rile them, including 45% who would be “very upset”.

One in three Britons (32%) think it likely that new restrictions will be put in place preventing people from mixing with those from outside their household, and 17% expect a full festive return to national lockdown.

The survey results (YouGov)

Although 60% of people say they would find it distressing being unable to give loved ones presents this year, just 27% are bothered about the potential that they might not receive gifts themselves as a result of supply shortages.

When it comes to food, almost half of Britons (49%) expect turkey shortages this year but only 18% care about missing out, and 40% think there will be shortages of pigs in blankets but just 19% say they would be upset if they went without the treat.

One in five Britons (22%) suspect there will be shortages of chocolate selection boxes, and a similar proportion (20%) care.

Around a quarter (27%) think there will be a Christmas tree shortage this year but less than a fifth (19%) mind about going without.

Across the board, younger Britons are more likely to be upset by the potential Christmas restrictions and shortages than their older counterparts.