In Pictures: Rivers in full spate as Cumbria sees rising water levels

Travellers in southern Scotland and northern England have been grappling with the rain as communities braced for rising water levels.

Weather warnings of heavy rain are in force, including an amber alert for Cumbria which warns of “danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater”.

Flood defences were deployed in Cumbria with Cockermouth and Keswick among the affected communities.

Keswick Rugby Club’s pitch was waterlogged (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A broken down car in floodwater near Derwentwater, Keswick (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The River Kent in Kendal, Cumbria, also reached high levels (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The rising water came as, further north, Scotland’s largest city Glasgow was preparing to welcome world leaders for the Cop26 climate summit.

Cockermouth, Cumbria, was also affected by high water levels (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Bridges themselves became flooded (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Advisories suggested the inundation could be a threat to life.