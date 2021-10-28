Cross-border rail line closed as bridges ‘washed away’ amid flooding

A cross-border rail line remains closed after two road bridges were “washed away” amid torrential rain.

Network Rail Scotland said the bridges spanned the River Annan, north of the railway with trains unable to pass over a viaduct, closing the Dumfries to Carlisle line.

Network Rail Scotland tweeted: “Two road bridges have been washed away on the river Annan, north of the railway.

“We’re unable to allow trains to pass over the Annan Viaduct pending a daylight safety inspection.

“The line between Dumfries and Carlisle will remain closed until further notice.”

An evacuation of homes has been halted with residents advised they are safe to return and a rest centre closed.

The major incident was stood down after Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) indicated the River Teviot reached a peak of 2.9m at 7.30pm and is now expected to steadily recede.

Schools and a health centre in the town were closed earlier along with schools in Peebles which was also hit by flooding as the River Tweed burst its banks.

Heavy rain and floods hit travel across southern Scotland and northern England.

Weather warnings of heavy rain are in force across southern Scotland and northern England, including an amber alert for Cumbria which warns of “danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater”.

High water levels on the River Kent in Kendal, Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A minor landslide has blocked the B725 road around six miles from Dumfries and as police warned of large areas of flooding on that road from Dumfries to Glencaple.

As well as the Dumfries to Carlisle line, other trains were disrupted by the weather, including the Edinburgh to Glasgow Central via Shotts, Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High and Glasgow Queen Street to Alloa/Aberdeen/Inverness services.

A broken down car in floodwater near Derwentwater, Keswick, in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A yellow warning of rain for south-west England is valid from 3pm on Thursday until 9am on Friday while one is already in force in Wales and lasts until 3pm on Friday.

(PA Graphics)

Scotland’s transport minister Graeme Dey said: “The conditions could potentially bring disruption to the trunk road and rail networks, so it’s important people plan their journeys before they set off.

“Motorists should make sure their routes are available, follow travel advice from Police Scotland and drive to the conditions.”

He added: “If you are planning to travel by rail, please check with your operator ahead of your journey.

“This is particularly important for cross-border travellers following the earlier disruption to services.”

The Met Office tweeted on Thursday evening 370mm of rain had been recorded at Honister Pass in Cumbria between 1am on Wednesday and 6pm on Thursday.